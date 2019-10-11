Green Party candidate Sarah Palmer

Sarah Palmer is one of five candidates running for MP in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding

By Ponoka News Staff

The Green Party of Canada’s candidate for Red-Deer Lacombe is Sarah Palmer.

Palmer replaces Desmond Bull, who resigned.

Attempts were made to contact Palmer and the Green Party campaign but messages were not returned by press time. Palmer was not present at the candidate forum in Ponoka Oct. 8 or at other forums in the riding.

The Green Party website’s profile of Palmer states she joined the Green Party because “she agrees wholeheartedly with their policies and wants to make the world a better place.

“She believes that the Greens have both the will and the expertise to make this happen.”

Her love of the outdoors prompted her career in earth sciences.

She holds degrees from Saint Mary’s University (BSc cum laude 1986, honours 1991), Dalhousie University (MSc 1995), and Queen’s University, a doctorate in geochemistry (2005).

She has volunteered elementary schools, public awareness campaigns, and recycling and waste reduction programs.

Since 2014, she has worked to stop the unrestricted pollution from a large pulp mill in Pictou County, NS.

In 2017, she was president of the Ottawa chapter of a climate awareness group 4RG (For Our Grandchildren).

For the last 15 years she has worked on international projects in Mongolia, Sweden, Norway, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Morocco.

The Green Party’s platform includes addressing climate change, transitioning to a green economy, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, advocating for health care, education, seniors and child care and advancing LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.