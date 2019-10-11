Web photo

Green Party candidate Sarah Palmer

Sarah Palmer is one of five candidates running for MP in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding

By Ponoka News Staff

The Green Party of Canada’s candidate for Red-Deer Lacombe is Sarah Palmer.

Palmer replaces Desmond Bull, who resigned.

Attempts were made to contact Palmer and the Green Party campaign but messages were not returned by press time. Palmer was not present at the candidate forum in Ponoka Oct. 8 or at other forums in the riding.

The Green Party website’s profile of Palmer states she joined the Green Party because “she agrees wholeheartedly with their policies and wants to make the world a better place.

“She believes that the Greens have both the will and the expertise to make this happen.”

Her love of the outdoors prompted her career in earth sciences.

She holds degrees from Saint Mary’s University (BSc cum laude 1986, honours 1991), Dalhousie University (MSc 1995), and Queen’s University, a doctorate in geochemistry (2005).

She has volunteered elementary schools, public awareness campaigns, and recycling and waste reduction programs.

Since 2014, she has worked to stop the unrestricted pollution from a large pulp mill in Pictou County, NS.

In 2017, she was president of the Ottawa chapter of a climate awareness group 4RG (For Our Grandchildren).

For the last 15 years she has worked on international projects in Mongolia, Sweden, Norway, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Morocco.

The Green Party’s platform includes addressing climate change, transitioning to a green economy, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, advocating for health care, education, seniors and child care and advancing LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.

Previous story
Lacombe Chamber hosts election forum at LMC

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man charged in wife’s death appears in court

Satnam Singh Sandhu made his second appearance in Red Deer Provincial Court Friday morning

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Lacombe Chamber hosts election forum at LMC

LPC, CPC, PPC and NDP battle for Red Deer-Lacombe votes

NDP candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe committed to creating new green jobs

Lauren Pezzella says the country needs to diversify away from fossil fuels

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Jo(E) Social Media’s Joe Whitbread

Discussion focuses on the past, present and future of our social interactions online

Ponoka forum sees three candidates take part

Election day looms on Oct. 21

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read