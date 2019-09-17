NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses with a supporter after speaking during a campaign stop in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, September 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Some of the federal party leaders are getting early starts as Day 7 of the federal election campaign begins.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau kicks off in St. John’s, N.L., with an announcement at a parent-and-child centre before heading to Prince Edward Island for a rally at thr farm of longtime Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay.

At the same time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is due at a non-profit housing complex in Ottawa for an announcement with a candidate, Emilie Taman, who’s hoping to take a downtown seat away from the Liberals’ Catherine McKenna.

ALSO READ: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Then Singh goes to northern Ontario to hit a plowing match and host a town hall in Sudbury.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Winnipeg, making a policy announcement at a beauty school.

His departure to the city was delayed after his chartered plane encountered a mechanical issue.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is to talk about her party’s plans to protect Canadians’ privacy at the high-tech University of Waterloo.

And Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party is spending a second day in New Brunswick, taking part in a meet-and-greet with a candidate in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

Women’s Wellness Retreat and Wellness Expo returning to Sylvan Lake

The 16th annual event and its accompany expo will be held at the NexSource Centre next weekend

Three Sylvan Lakers compete at World Wake Surfing Championship

Sara Tallon, Derian Halsey and Hayden Becker competed in the championship in Utah, Sept. 5-7

Sylvan Lake’s rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

‘The pain didn’t stop:’ Study looking into slow concussion recovery in youth

Some kids struggle for weeks or even months

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Red Deer Rebels drop preseason tilt to Tigers 5-3

Rebels fail to score after three first period goals

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Most Read