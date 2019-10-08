Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Tiffany Rose, the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe, says Central Alberta deserves a strong female voice in parliament.

“They deserve someone who has seen and understands the regional needs of our families and that we are a community that has strong ties to both rural and urban centres.”

Rose is originally from Kitchener, Ontario. She has lived in Red Deer since 2006, working primarily in the non-profit sector in public relations and marketing.

A yoga instructor who says she has worked with thousands of people to help them effectively manage stress, cultivate mindfulness and navigate challenging life issues, Rose is an advocate for equality and is working to be a helper in support of Canada’s healing journey as treaty people.

As a candidate in the federal election she said her focus is on health care, particularly mental health.

“Mental health services are woefully lacking,” she said.

She believes families who find themselves struggling to cope while one parent is away working for an extended period of time need to have support.

That particular situation creates health concerns and pressures that need to be a number one priority for the community, she noted.

Rose said more and more jobs are disappearing and this is causing undue stress for families and individuals throughout Canada.

“The irony is health care and hospitals are being cut back,” she said.

Ensuring today’s generation have the opportunity of a stable future to look forward to with good jobs available, is part of the Liberal’s plan and she is honoured to be part of that plan.

“I understand there are different concerns for rural communities and l’m honoured to have the opportunity to represent my family and friends in central Alberta,” she said.

She said she is willing to be the voice of opposition and plans to work closely with Justin Trudeau to strengthen the middle class and be a voice for the concerns and needs of the Red Deer-Lacombe riding which includes Samson Cree Nation in parliament.

“I want to ensure no one gets left behind,” she said.