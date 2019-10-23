Elizabeth May, here at her victory party Monday night, said she would likely run again in 2023 to be the MP for Saanich Gulf-Islands, but left open the possibility that she might step from the party’s leadership (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

May sees room for consensus on climate action, pharmacare in new Parliament

The Greens return with three MPs, fewer than many anticipated after promising signs of support

Green Leader Elizabeth May hopes to use whatever influence her three-member caucus has to ensure bolder climate action, a pharmacare plan and a promise of lower cellphone rates make their way into the next throne speech.

May has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Monday’s election and expects to have an ongoing dialogue with federal leaders before Parliament resumes.

The Greens return with three MPs, fewer than many anticipated after promising signs of support from voters early in the campaign.

Still, May said in an interview Wednesday she sees opportunity for consensus with the Liberals and New Democrats on key issues.

The Liberals will have incentive to prove they’re accomplishing things in a minority Parliament if they want to remain in power, May said.

She will try to leverage that reality to make gains on addressing the climate crisis.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

May wants Canada to seriously curb greenhouse-gas emissions by agreeing to aggressive new targets at the global Conference of Parties meeting in Chile in December.

“If we’re going to avoid an unlivable world, we have months, not years, to fix this,” she said.

“So we’ll need to apply maximum pressure right now on the Liberals to change our climate target before the negotiations begin at COP 25 in Santiago.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Trudeau signalled a willingness to work with fellow parliamentarians on priorities, including climate change, though he ruled out any kind of coalition.

May sees common ground on a renegotiated national health accord that includes pharmacare and dental care for low-income Canadians. “I think there’s room for consensus on that.”

Such plans could take shape informally among likeminded party leaders in coming weeks, May suggested.

“We could have some time of just talking to one another as leaders on the phone, trying to figure out are there places where we could decide now — let’s work to consensus on things like pharmacare, let’s work to consensus on climate action.”

Parties could also agree on more affordable cellphone rates and collecting a fair share of taxes from global, web-based businesses operating in Canada, she said.

May stressed the importance of working with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh despite lingering anger over what she sees as grossly unfair attacks on her party in British Columbia during the campaign.

May hopes leaders will agree to bring a more civil tone to parliamentary debate after seeing respect and decorum disintegrate in the last sitting.

“This could get much, much worse,” she said.

“If we start out where we left off, it’s going to be unwatchable. Canadians will not want their children to watch Parliament.”

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau: Climate and pipeline are priorities after election

Just Posted

Two women arrested after Sylvan Lake theft, multiple collisions

Two women are facing charges involving vehicle theft and causing multiple collisions

PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

The visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves defeated the peewee West Central Tigers 13-3 on Oct. 19

Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival adds two new charities

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival announced it is expanding it charities and events this year

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Hall hosts annual Open House

The annual event, held on Oct. 19, was to help raise awareness for fire prevention

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall short in second home game

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 for back-to-back home games

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Lawsuit alleges Exxon lowballed impact of carbon pricing on oilsands projects

Exxon has tried twice to block the case

Alberta education minister releases new guidelines for school seclusion rooms

Adriana LaGrange says the new guidelines take effect on Nov. 1

United Conservatives to continue with NDP’s Alberta petrochemical credit program

Decision means the end of a $440-million loan guarantee announced by the NDP last January

Alberta finance minister says first budget to attack spending, not services

Premier Jason Kenney’s government has stressed that funding to health, education will be preserved

Calgary man found guilty in grandson’s death appeals manslaughter conviction

Allan Perdomo Lopez wants to challenge the nine-year prison sentence he was given last month

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Wetaskiwin man allegedly flees police, faces numerous charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Camrose Police Service make arrests following alert from Edmonton Police Service

Mounties charge four people after protest at Alberta turkey farm

Three adults and 16-year-old girl charged with break and enter to commit mischief

Most Read