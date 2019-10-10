NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, left, and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

With the last leaders’ debate of the federal election campaign due tonight, New Democrats are reminding Justin Trudeau of his broken promise to change the electoral system.

Ottawa Centre candidate Emilie Taman, who’s running against Liberal minister Catherine McKenna, is to tout the NDP’s promise to introduce proportional representation and lower the voting age to 16 in an event on the lawn of Parliament later today.

In 2015, the Liberals promised that would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system, only to scuttle the recommendations of the committee they put together to examine the issue.

READ MORE: B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

READ MORE: Tory leader grilled on abortion in Canadian election debate

Trudeau is to pop in to a pumpkin patch in rural Ottawa this morning, boosting the Liberal candidate who’s trying to knock off Conservative Pierre Poilievre.

But the day’s big political story will be the debate, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern in Gatineau, Que., within sight of Parliament.

The French-language debate will be the leaders’ last big chance to make their marks before the Oct. 21 election, especially on the volatile electorate in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ponoka forum sees three candidates take part
Next story
Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Liberal candidate, Tiffany Rose, strong advocate for mental health

Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

The Bears came out 61 points ahead of the Innisfail Cyclones after the afternoon matchup on Oct. 5

Sylvan Lake man gets tentative trial dates

Dane Michael Skinner is due for a seven week trial in 2021 for an alleged $2.6 million fraud case

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Ponoka forum sees three candidates take part

Election day looms on Oct. 21

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Wind power developers upbeat about Alberta despite end of power project auctions

The open market in Alberta allows such deals to be struck between generator and customer

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Most Read