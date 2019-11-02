A woman casts her ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day on October 19, 2015. Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victories from the jaws of every-so-narrow losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Recounts ordered in B.C., Quebec ridings after narrow federal election results

Recounts will take place over three days next week

Three judicial recounts are taking place next week in ridings where runners-up in last month’s federal election are hoping a court-ordered review will snatch victory from the jaws of ever-so-narrow defeat.

Courts in Quebec and B.C. have made the orders after hearing challenges to the results of the Oct. 21 vote; the recounts will take place over three days next week.

First will be Monday in Montreal over the results in the city’s riding of Hochelaga, where Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada bested Bloc candidate Simon Marchand by 328 votes.

A Bloc Quebecois source who was not authorized to speak publicly previously told The Canadian Press there were discrepancies between the final result and the number of votes counted in the ballot boxes, which is why the party contested the results.

On Tuesday, ballots will be recounted in the riding of Quebec after a provincial judge ordered the review on Friday. Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos won re-election by 325 votes over Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon.

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

And then on Wednesday, a recount will take place in the B.C. riding of Port Moody—Coquitlam, where NDP hopeful Bonita Zarrillo lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

The New Democrats argued that there were 516 rejected ballots — an unusually high number — along with evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots. Combined, the party believed a judicial review was warranted.

Elections Canada will publish the results online.

Overturning any of the results wouldn’t change the overall outcome from the election, where the Liberals won a plurality of seats in the House of Commons, but failed to earn a majority. Nor would the Conservatives be bumped from their spot as official Opposition.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students have ghoulish good time

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students enjoyed a Halloween Dance and Fear Factor challenges

Eckville man pleads guilty to over 20 child sexual exploitation charges

The man, who pleaded guilty to 26 charges, returns to Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6

Semi-truck, excavator used to attempt break-in at Eckville bank

RCMP responded to an incident at Mountain View Financial Credit Union in the early hours of Oct. 29

Sylvan Lake students urged to put positivity first

Anthony McLean spoke to students about bullying at Ecole HJ Cody High School on Oct. 24

Eckville area riders saddle up for CFR

Ben Andersen, 20, and Hayden Cole, 19, are competing at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Production limits eased on Alberta oil-by-rail shippers

Government says the short-term measure will help address a lack of pipelines

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Encana moves headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changes name to Ovintiv

CEO says changes won’t result in layoffs or divert investment strategies in Alberta and B.C.

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Most Read