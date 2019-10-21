Red Deer-Lacombe candidate “thrilled” voters loved People’s Party of Canada platform

Red Deer-Lacombe candidate Laura-Lynn Thompson arrived to the viewing party at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club to a round of applause.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate was happy to see the room filled with people who supported her campaign through the door knocking, the tears and the laughter.

“I loved the campaign,” said Thompson at the event Monday night. “I love the people of Red Deer-Lacombe riding and I think we’re set up for, if we don’t win this time, we’re back next time and we’re back stronger.”

Thompson said throughout her campaign people “really loved” the PPC platform and she was “thrilled” about it, but they were fearful to vote for “who they loved.”

She explained they wanted Justin Trudeau out more than anything and decided to vote strategically instead of for the PPC.

Thompson added that fear is what her and the other PPC candidates were up against at the polls.

“If I lose I’m regrouping right away,” said Thompson. “I’m not stopping. I’m going to be doing a lot of videos promoting what we stand for…”

She explained the PPC is just at it’s beginning stages and are here to stay heading into the future.

As of publication, Laura-Lynn Thompson had earned 3.7 per cent of the vote in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding.