Red Deer-Lacombe incumbent says he will run a clean campaign

Blaine Calkins, Red Deer-Lacombe MP, says he is excited for the six-week election period

It was officially announced Wednesday Canadians would go to the polls on Oct. 21 to decide their new federal government.

Red Deer-Lacombe incumbent candidate Blaine Calkins said he is excited to spend the next six weeks in campaign-mode.

In particular Calkins, the Conservative Member of Parliament for the region, says he is looking forward to spreading the “positive Conservative vision for Canada.”

“For the past four years, Canadians have just barely been getting by. Conservatives have a plan to ensure that they are able to finally get ahead, and our strong team in Red Deer – Lacombe is ready to get out into the community and share it with residents,” Calkins said in a statement.

Calkins, who was first elected as MP for Red Deer-Lacombe in the 2015 election, before that he served two terms at the MP for the former electoral district of Wetaskiwin, believes the constituents in the riding holds their politicians to a high standard, and he says he plans to meet those standards.

“I am committed to running a clean campaign, based on the issues that matter the most to the people of Central Alberta,” he said.

When the Writ was dropped the morning of Sept. 11, the 42nd sitting of Parliament was dissolved.

Residents with concerns they wish to discuss with the Member of Parliament can still be directed to the team at the constituency office in Blackfalds. Any comments, questions or concerns regarding the election should be directed to the elections team at info@blainecalkins2019.ca.

“Out of respect for your tax dollars they are unable to help you with election related questions, but my team and I are happy to address your questions at our campaign office,” Calkins said.

The Conservative campaign office for Red Deer-Lacombe is located at 110, 4770 Riverside Drive in Red Deer, and officially opened Sept. 5.

