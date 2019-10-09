Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Red Deer-Lacombe candidate Laura-Lynn Thompson says getting people back to work and leaving the Paris Climate Agreement are at the forefront of her federal campaign.

Thompson, who is running as a member of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) is a journalist from British Columbia.

Thompson said one issue she is hearing while door knocking during the campaign period is people having to give up their jobs due to their wages being undercut.

“The best thing that we can do is make sure that we’re implementing policies fiscally that are going to put people back to work,” said Thompson in a phone interview. “We need to take care of the people here on the ground, but there’s only one way to do that and that’s through courage.”

An example of this courage, she says, is demonstrated through how the PPC plan to “impose” pipelines if elected, which would see party leader Maxime Bernier use a section of the constitution to bypass parliamentary vote and send it straight to the senate.

Thompson says this action should have been taken a long time ago, but it will come with backlash from other provinces.

“This must move forward for the good of the country,” said Thompson, adding the equalization formula also needs to be updated as the current one “doesn’t work today.”

Another topic of issue Thompson came across while door knocking is the Paris Climate Agreement saying she could not find a single person who thought our Canada should participate.

“They don’t believe in this climate alarmism and they need jobs, they need pipelines to go in, they need services to be made easier so that we use our natural resources that Alberta is rich in and we bring prosperity back to our province and then to the rest of the country,” explained Thompson.

The PPC will still do its part to make sure Canada’s water and air is as pure as possible without putting tax dollars into a climate change initiative like the Paris Agreement, continued Thompson.

Pulling out of the agreement is also part of the PPC plan to lower debt, according to Thompson, who says the PPC will also stop making payments around for world for sexual health and for overseas aid.

“We’re going to stop paying the rest of the world for their problems that we are not a part of and we’re going to bring that money back [to Canada],” Thompson said, adding their government would still be generous in result of tsunamis or earthquakes.

Additionally, Thompson has heard horror stories surrounding wait times at Red Deer’s hospital.

She says the PPC has a health care policy to reduce wait times, stop Ottawa from intervening, and empower provinces to innovate and add services.

“The PPC will use the GST to fund health care as a replacement for the Canada Health Transfer, which will give more funding to Alberta,” explained Thompson.

Thompson says, if elected, she and the PPC are are going to put Canadians and their families first.