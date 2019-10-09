File Photo.

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate looking to put people back to work

Laura-Lynn Thompson says constituents need jobs and pipelines to bring prosperity back to Alberta

Red Deer-Lacombe candidate Laura-Lynn Thompson says getting people back to work and leaving the Paris Climate Agreement are at the forefront of her federal campaign.

Thompson, who is running as a member of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) is a journalist from British Columbia.

Thompson said one issue she is hearing while door knocking during the campaign period is people having to give up their jobs due to their wages being undercut.

“The best thing that we can do is make sure that we’re implementing policies fiscally that are going to put people back to work,” said Thompson in a phone interview. “We need to take care of the people here on the ground, but there’s only one way to do that and that’s through courage.”

An example of this courage, she says, is demonstrated through how the PPC plan to “impose” pipelines if elected, which would see party leader Maxime Bernier use a section of the constitution to bypass parliamentary vote and send it straight to the senate.

Thompson says this action should have been taken a long time ago, but it will come with backlash from other provinces.

“This must move forward for the good of the country,” said Thompson, adding the equalization formula also needs to be updated as the current one “doesn’t work today.”

Another topic of issue Thompson came across while door knocking is the Paris Climate Agreement saying she could not find a single person who thought our Canada should participate.

“They don’t believe in this climate alarmism and they need jobs, they need pipelines to go in, they need services to be made easier so that we use our natural resources that Alberta is rich in and we bring prosperity back to our province and then to the rest of the country,” explained Thompson.

The PPC will still do its part to make sure Canada’s water and air is as pure as possible without putting tax dollars into a climate change initiative like the Paris Agreement, continued Thompson.

Pulling out of the agreement is also part of the PPC plan to lower debt, according to Thompson, who says the PPC will also stop making payments around for world for sexual health and for overseas aid.

“We’re going to stop paying the rest of the world for their problems that we are not a part of and we’re going to bring that money back [to Canada],” Thompson said, adding their government would still be generous in result of tsunamis or earthquakes.

Additionally, Thompson has heard horror stories surrounding wait times at Red Deer’s hospital.

She says the PPC has a health care policy to reduce wait times, stop Ottawa from intervening, and empower provinces to innovate and add services.

“The PPC will use the GST to fund health care as a replacement for the Canada Health Transfer, which will give more funding to Alberta,” explained Thompson.

Thompson says, if elected, she and the PPC are are going to put Canadians and their families first.

Previous story
Scheer takes Conservative campaign close to notorious Quebec border crossing

Just Posted

Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Liberal candidate, Tiffany Rose, strong advocate for mental health

Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

The Bears came out 61 points ahead of the Innisfail Cyclones after the afternoon matchup on Oct. 5

Sylvan Lake man gets tentative trial dates

Dane Michael Skinner is due for a seven week trial in 2021 for an alleged $2.6 million fraud case

Sylvan Lake Community Centre the polling station for advanced polls

The advanced polls run over the Thanksgiving long weekend, Oct. 11-14

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Undercover police officer says accused admitted details of Edmonton attack

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif. Sharif, 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

Alberta to introduce bills on emissions, farm safety when house resumes Tuesday

Provincial budget set to be released on Oct. 24

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Red Deer Hospice Society celebrates expansion grand opening

Community members came together to celebrate the $5.2 million expansion

Most Read