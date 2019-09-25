Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate to hold meet-and-greet

Candidate comments on climate change “lies” and so-called Bernier prophecy

Red Deer-Lacombe People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Laura-Lynn Thompson is holding a meet-and-greet at the Old Iron Horse Restaurant and Lounge in Ponoka on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tyler has proclaimed herself at public events to be non-politically correct.

On her Facebook page on Sept. 25, she posted, in response to an article about Greta Thunberg’s address to the UN climate summit, “Any parents that would allow a child with high chronic anxiety, to continue to believe climate disaster lies, are guilty of child abuse.”

In an interview with PPC leader Maxine Bernier posted Sept. 11, 2019 posted on her YouTube channel, at 1:09 Tyler said,

“I believe that destiny is playing out. I believe that each and every one of us has a calling and something that we are supposed to do. Now you do know there’s been a prophecy about you, right?

“You are like a Jehu … Jehu in the bible was the king that took out Jezebel and a very notable person who’s not a fly-by-night has put this prophecy on you and I heard you said, ‘I will try.’”

Jehu was the tenth king of the northern kingdom of Israel and is known for exterminating the house of Ahab at the instruction of Jehovah. Jezebel was the wife of king Ahab.

“I believe this is playing out exactly as it should. I believe Canada is better for it,” she said.

Near the end Tyler said to Bernier, “You will go down in the history books, I absolutely predict this. You will go down in the history books as a leader that changed Canada for the better. Thank you for bringing us back to who we are supposed to be.”

The interview, over an hour long, covers “the candidates, Trudeau, racism, Political Islam, Andrew Scheer, compromise, family, values, Canadian identity and cell phones,” according to the video description.

