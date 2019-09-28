Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (The Canadian Press photos)

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Andrew Scheer takes his Conservative election campaign to an Edmonton oil-industry company today.

He’s visiting FourQuest Energy, a firm that specializes in nitrogen cooling and cleaning services, where he’s promising to make a policy announcement.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold and would love to grab: two won by Liberals in the last election, and one by retiring New Democrat MP Linda Duncan.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is to make a transit announcement aboard a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver on the fifth straight day he’s spent in B.C.

After that, he’s sitting down for a public talk with the popular Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a day off from the campaign trail, and both Green Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier are at local events in their home ridings in B.C. and Quebec.

The Canadian Press

