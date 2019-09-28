Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are campaigning today in their parties’ historic strongholds.

Scheer promoted the Conservatives’ pledge to build a national energy corridor during a morning stop in Edmonton, where he also took the stage with an old friend: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Scheer, who will visit Saskatoon later in the day, urged cheering supporters to help his party win a handful of ridings in Alberta that the party lost in the 2015 election.

Singh made an announcement aboard a ferry en route to Vancouver from the NDP’s critical battleground of Vancouver Island, where he’s been campaigning for the last couple of days.

He says an NDP government would provide an additional $30 million of federal funding towards British Columbia’s ferry system to help provide more services and to lower costs for commuters.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s tour has no scheduled public events today, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning on Vancouver Island and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier will attend a fundraiser in his Quebec riding of Beauce.

The Canadian Press

