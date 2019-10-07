Sylvan Lake Community Centre the polling station for advanced polls

Election Day is two weeks away and the candidate campaigns are in full swing.

With voting day just around the corner, now is the time to make sure one is registered to vote, and know the right places to go.

Registering to vote is easy and can be done online through Elections Canada. Registration can also be done in person at any Elections Canada office in the country.

The closest Elections Canada office is in Red Deer at 5589 47 Street, Suite 101.

Voters must be registered to vote by Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. to participate in the federal election.

Advance polls for the Federal Election run over Thanksgiving weekend, Oct 11-14.

Sylvan Lake residents can vote in the advanced polls, which will be located at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the long weekend.

To cast a ballot for your candidate of choice, I.D. will have to first been shown. There are three options for residents to prove both identity and address.

Voters can show their driver’s licence, two pieces of I.D. with your name and at least one must have your current address, or have your address and identity declared in writing and have someone in the same polling station vouch for you.

The third option on identification is for those of voting age who do not have I.D.

On Election Day, Oct.21, electors will only be eligible to vote at the polling station assigned to their home residence.

The polls will be open for 12 hours on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In Sylvan Lake, residents will be able to vote at the NexSource Centre.

Those who are unable to vote in the advanced polls or on Election Day can vote using the special ballot. This process included voting in person at an Elections Canada office before Oct. 15.

Special ballots must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Election Canada offices are open seven days a week.

There are five candidate vying for the position of Red Deer-Lacombe MP: Blaine Calkins, Conservative; Sarah Palmer, Green Party; Lauren Pezzella, NDP; Tiffany Rose, Liberal; and Laura Lynn Thompson, People’s Party of Canada.