‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

He’s the first visible minority to lead a national party in Canadian history, so it’s not surprising many have looked to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for a response to bombshell photos of Justin Trudeau in brownface makeup.

The photo, showing the Liberal party leader at a gala event in 2001 while teaching at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, broke less than a day ago in a Time magazine exclusive – and all parties were quick to respond, including Singh.

As Trudeau apologized for his actions when he was 29, admitting to one other instance of using makeup to darken his skin tone while in high school, Singh turned his attention to Canadians – particularly young people – who have been faced with the brunt of racism.

READ MORE: Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

“Tonight is not about the Prime Minister,” Singh tweeted. “It’s about every young person mocked for the colour of their skin. The child who had their turban ripped off their head. And those reliving intense feelings of pain & hurt from past experiences of racism. To you, I say you are loved.”

Singh told reporters Wednesday that Trudeau’s actions made a mockery of people, and that some people would now be reliving the pain of past racist experiences through the surfacing of the photos.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer took aim at Trudeau’s politics, saying that what Canadians are seeing is a man who lacks judgment and integrity.

Moving forward, Trudeau’s foes are now tasked with how they’ll respond further to the incident, which political analysts are already expecting to be a focal point of the forthcoming weeks along the campaign trail.

While in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday morning, Singh told reporters that it’s not for him to offer forgiveness but rather that “it’s for Canadians to forgive him if they choose to or not.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell
Next story
Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Tim Hortons dropping Beyond Meat products from menus except in B.C. and Ontario

Beyond Meat burgers dropped nationally, but breakfast sandwiches still available in B.C. and Ontario

Alberta couple charged in toddler son’s death to learn fate from judge

David and Collet Stephan are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

Alberta government pitching that small rural areas pay for policing: NDP

Those 291 districts represent about 20 per cent of the Alberta population

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge from Ecojustice

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly accused U.S. charities of bankrolling efforts

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery

Wetaskiwin police seek identification of suspects

Most Read