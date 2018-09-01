42nd annual Lakedell Country Fair

Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1
Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists to drive carefully this long weekend and back to school season
Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2
Sylvan Lake Town Council says the skate park should be a safe place for people of all ages
Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations
Information sessions will be held in September
Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’
The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline
Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations
Canada won silver at the last tournament in South Korea in 2016, losing to No. 1-ranked Japan
Red Deer will continue preseason play Saturday night against Calgary
Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher
The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017
An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder
Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president
ATB Financial made a donation to Victim Services, Aug. 31
Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”
The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017
According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture
Ponoka man remains in custody following another run in with police
The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline
Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher