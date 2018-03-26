Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

RCMP responded to a break and enter call near Pigeon Lake Mar. 13, but it looks like the burglars heard an alarm and thought better of the crime.

According to Thorsby/Breton RCMP spokesperson Cst. Matheson, “On March 13 the Thorsby/Breton RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a residence on Range Road 281 near Pigeon Lake. The RCMP is seeking public information in relation to this incident.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., a property representative reported that an alarm at the residence had been activated. The front door of the residence was damaged during entry, however it does not appear that the culprits stayed following the alarm activation.

“The unknown suspects were seen leaving the residence driving a dark coloured SUV or mini van.”

Cst. Matheson advised, “If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca if you wish to remain anonymous. If you see suspicious people or activity in your community, please contact your local RCMP Detachment. “

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

