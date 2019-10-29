Alberta RCMP wants you to treat yourself to safety this Halloween

Watch the road for little trick or treaters on Oct. 31

Halloween is this week, Thursday, Oct. 31, and RCMP K Division has some great advice to keep everyone safe that night.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “The Wetaskiwin RCMP is offering up some Halloween tricks to ensure the real treat this year is safety. There are some simple tips to remember before your little ghouls and goblins head out to collect their candy loot.

“Trick or treaters should:

• Wear bright costumes with reflective tape or glow sticks. You will be more visible to drivers.

• Wear face paint instead of a mask. Masks can impair vision and hearing. They should be removed while walking from house to house and crossing streets.

• Wear properly fitted costumes and footwear.

• Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as imitation.

• Carry a flashlight.

• Be accompanied by a trusted adult.

• Travel in groups if mature enough to be unsupervised.

• Carry a cellphone if unaccompanied by an adult.

• Always walk on sidewalks.

• Stay on one side of the street. Safely cross the street to the houses on the other side. Do not crisscross back-and-forth.

• Stay in well-lit areas.

• Plan a route and stick to it. Do not take shortcuts.

• Never enter a stranger’s house or vehicle.

• Never eat treats that have not been inspected by an adult.

• Know the places along the route where it is safe to go for help.

“Halloween safety is not limited to the little ones. There are steps adults can take to keep themselves, and their property, free from any hair-raising experiences.

“Homeowners should:

• Ensure your house is well lit.

• Keep walkways obstacle free.

• Avoid using candles in your pumpkins. Use lights or glow sticks instead.

• Report suspicious activities to your local police.

• Keep pets indoors away from trick or treaters.

“Drivers are reminded this Halloween to:

• Drive sober.

• Avoid driving in residential areas while trick or treaters are out.

• Slow down and be extra cautious. Expect that children dart out from parked cars.

• Watch carefully for people using crosswalks.

• Do not wear costumes that interfere with the safe operation of a motor vehicle by restricting movement, impeding vision or prohibiting the use of safety restraints.”

Previous story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee
Next story
Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake football teams heading into championship game

The Lakers and Lions both won their semi-final games this past weekend

Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey raises over $4,000 for program

The annual Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey Pub Night Fundraiser was held at Hockey Central on Oct. 26

Partnership between Rimbey and Sylvan Lake RMP in the works

Detachments to work together on pilot project

PHOTOS: A spooktacular time had by Sylvan Lake skeletons and werewolves

The annual Spooktacular Extravaganza was held Oct. 26 to kickoff the spooky season

Winter driving conditions exist for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Blowing snow and icy roads have drivers slowing down on their daily commute to work

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Alberta RCMP wants you to treat yourself to safety this Halloween

Watch the road for little trick or treaters on Oct. 31

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Alberta budget weakens environmental, climate monitoring: Opposition

Budget says the science and monitoring office’s budget to be cut by almost 5%

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Most Read