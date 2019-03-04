Armed man attempts robbery at Leduc business Mar. 3

Attempted robbery at Leduc business

Staff at a local Leduc business faced a frightening situation Mar. 3 as a robber demanded money while armed with a weapon.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On Sunday, March 3rd, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m. a male entered a business located on the 6100 block of 50 Street in Leduc, AB and demanded that the employee give him the cash from the register.

“The male was wearing a black hoodie with the hood covering his head and his face and produced a short knife which he used in a threatening manner towards the employee. The employee was able to run out of the business and call 911.

“The male exited the business and ran away unharmed. Nothing was taken from the business. The male was wearing light colored pants, a black hoodie, dark colored shoes with a white band around the bottom of the shoes.

“Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime, is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at (780) 980-7200, your nearest police service or any local RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS); via your cell phone text messaging to 274637 (CRIMES), start the message with “TIP205” and continue with the tip; or you can submit a tip by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
UPDATE: Stephanie Badger has been located

Just Posted

Monday’s 4.6ML earthquake largest Central Alberta has experienced

Taimi Mulder, a seismologist, says largest earthquakes in the Sylvan Lake area are around 3.8ML

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

PHOTOS: Closing Ceremony marks the end of 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

2021 Canada Summer Games to take place in Niagara Region in Ontario

David Thompson High School to close in two years

The property’s sewage lagoon is not up to standards and will cost too much to bring up to code

Alberta to ease oil production cut again, cites lower storage levels

The first increase was when Notley announced the province would allow increased production by 75,000 barrels

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Armed man attempts robbery at Leduc business Mar. 3

Attempted robbery at Leduc business

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

B.C. has been the hardest hit by opioid-linked deaths in the past two years

Most Read