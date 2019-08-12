Attempted kidnapping then assault in Maskwacis over weekend

A Maskwacis pedestrian suffered an attempted abduction and assault over the weekend, according to police.

According to Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “The Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit (CRU) is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping that occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m., on August 10, 2019 on the Ermineskin First Nation near Highway 2A.

“A suspicious male driving in a vehicle pulled over and offered a ride to a teen-aged female who was on her way to a nearby residence. When the girl refused, the male assaulted her and attempted to pull her into the vehicle. The girl was able to free herself and fled to the residence.

“The suspect is described as:

· A light-skinned, possibly Caucasian male

· Approximately 40-45 years-old;

· Short dark hair;

· Large, dark eyes with greying eyebrows;

· Mole on right cheek;

· Stubble;

· Tall, skinny build;

· Wearing a grey sweater, black jogging pants, well-worn shoes.

“The suspect vehicle is described as:

· 4-door white/silver Chevrolet car;

· Newer model;

· Tinted back windows;

· Spoiler on the trunk;

· Pendleton-type blankets on the seats.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

