Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire west of Hwy. #2 that could be arson.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Sheldon Silveira, “The Leduc RCMP are investigating a report of an arson wherein a modular home was set on fire by unknown suspect(s).

“At 10:48 p.m., the Leduc RCMP along with Leduc City and County Fire Services were dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving a modular home on the west side of Highway 2, north of Glen Park Road in Leduc County.

“Preliminary investigation of the scene indicates that witnesses observed a white truck backed up to the home and departed through a field west away from the structure.

“Smoke and flames were then observed by several witnesses on Highway 2. Significant damage resulted from the fire. There were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

“The RCMP continues to investigate this matter and are asking that anybody on Highway 2 who observed this vehicle or any individuals in the area to contact police with any information. Please contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

