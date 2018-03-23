Bashaw RCMP arrest man wanted in several crimes

Variety of criminal charges, including vehicle theft, facing-29-year-old man caught in Alix

Great work by the public and Bashaw RCMP meant another suspect has been arrested.

Bashaw RCMP were called around 11 a.m. to follow up on a complaint on March 21 at about 11 a.m. in Alix of a suspicious man trying to enter vehicles using a hammer.

Following up on a description of the suspect, both Stettler RCMP and the Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit attended the scene to assist as the suspect matched that of a person who fled a rural property in the Big Valley/Byemoor area earlier in the morning in a stolen truck.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Kyle Grams, was captured by officers following a brief chase on foot. Further investigation found that Grams was involved in other criminal activity in Alix, including theft, breaking into a garage and causing mischief to vehicles.

Earlier that morning, around 9 a.m., Stettler RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious individual who asked for help in fixing a tire. Upon arrival the man fled the scene in a truck as police arrived. Officers tracked that truck, which had been reported stolen, to another rural property where the suspect ditched it and took off in another stolen truck.

Due to some eagle-eyed members of the public, RCMP were able to track the vehicle as it went north.

Grams was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26 on charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, mischief and possession of stolen property.

