Break and enter to Ponoka farm home while resident was inside

Caucasian suspects quickly entered the home and stole several items Tuesday afternoon

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a break and enter to a rural Ponoka home while the resident was inside.

The brazen break and enter occurred just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday while the home owner was downstairs. Hearing some noises the resident was able to determine that their wallet, laptop, cell phone and credit card were taken.

The resident left the home and called 911 from a neighbour’s home.

A short time later the Caucasian suspects entered the Crestomere Store and used the credit card. Police say the suspects drove away in a black Ford F350.

Ponoka RCMP hope to identify the man and woman alleged to be involved.

The female suspect appears to have dark brown hair and glasses and she was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a dark sleeveless vest and dark pants.

The male suspect was wearing a dark cap with the word “DOPE” on it. He also wearing a white or light grey hoodie with dark pants.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

