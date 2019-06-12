Burglar assaults neighbour, flees in black pick-up

Beaumont RCMP investigate break and enter

A break-in resulted in a suspect allegedly assaulting a neighbour, then fleeing in a black pick-up according to RCMP.

According to RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The Beaumont RCMP are investigating a residential break and enter and are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the three male suspects.

“On June 10, 2019 at 10:43 p.m. police responded to a complaint that one male suspect had broken into a residence and was confronted by a neighbor. During an ensuing struggle the neighbor sustained injuries while trying to stop the suspect from fleeing the scene.

“The suspect fled in a 2008-2009 black Dodge with the two other suspects inside. The neighbor was transported to an Edmonton hospital, was treated, and then released from hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“The home owner was not present during the break and enter.

“The suspects are described as:

“Suspect #1

– Young adult male

– Thin build

– Approximately 5’7”- 5’8” tall

– Wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up

– Wearing a black balaclava with a white or silver skull on it

– Dark coloured jogging/track pants

“Suspect #2

– Male

– Wearing dark clothing

– Long hair

“Suspect #3

– Male

– Wearing dark clothing

– Wearing glasses

“Suspect Vehicle

– Believed to be 2008-2009 Black Dodge Ram

– 4 doors

– Silver rails on the side of the truck

“Through the preliminary investigation the RCMP believe the break and enter was not random in nature. Beaumont RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Services Unit.

“The RCMP would like to remind citizens to call 911 immediately if they witness any crime in progress and for your personal safety the public is advised not to confront any suspects.

“Anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible) is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

