Burglars attempt break-in at Ma-Me-O, owner chases them away

A Ma-Me-O Beach resident had some uninvited guests recently, and Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “In the early morning hours of October 4th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a call of an alarm at a residence in Ma-Me-O Beach.

“An RCMP member attended to find the back door was damaged and the residence was entered and routed through. Suspects stole alcohol and damaged a television.

“Three male suspects had entered the residence. Suspects described as three young males wearing hoodies. The same residence was again attempted to be broken into the following night, but the homeowner was home and managed to chase the intruders away.

“Video surveillance from the second incident shows two males trying to enter the residence. One suspect described as wearing dark clothing, gloves with a red bandana covering his face. The other male described as wearing a red zip up coat, grey pants, gloves and boots.

“The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s).

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca