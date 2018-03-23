The Calgary Police Service is investigating a case where a suspect used a Calgary firefighter’s identity to fraudulently obtain money from victims. Calgary Police Service photo

Calgary police investigate man posing as Calgary firefighter

Calgary police are looking for information on a suspect who stole a firefighter’s ID

Using the identity of a Calgary firefighter allowed a suspect to pocket money fraudulently.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) stated in a press release on Friday that there have been several incidents where someone claimed they had tickets to hockey games or concerts and they used the badge and ID of the Calgary firefighter as a means of securing the sale.

“During these occurrences, victims post ads on online buy and sell sites seeking tickets to hockey games or concerts,” states the release.

The victims are then contacted via text message offering the tickets.

“In all of the cases, the suspect has volunteered, or provided upon request, an image of an Alberta Drivers’ Licence beside a Calgary Fire Department uniform in an attempt to fraudulently verify their identity and ensure the money transaction occurs.”

As soon as the money is transferred, communications to the suspect are blocked. The tickets are never obtained.

CPS confirmed that the fire department member is a victim of identity fraud and that he’s not connected to the fraud allegations.

The Calgary Police Service recommends people use caution during online transactions. Further tips can be found on cybertip.ca.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of these methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

