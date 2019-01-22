Calmar break and enter investigated, suspect pictured

Police are curious if the public saw a break and enter in progress in a Calmar cafe Jan. 21.

Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla stated in a press release, “On January 21st, 2019, Leduc RCMP responded to a break and enter to the Grasshopper Cafe in Calmar, Alberta.

“A male suspect gained entry into the cafe and a number of items were stolen from inside. The theft was believed to have occurred during the early morning hours of January 21st, 2019.

“The male suspect was believed to be driving a black pickup truck at the time of the break and enter.

“The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Pictured is a suspect via security camera

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca