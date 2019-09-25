Clyde Oran Rabbit of Maskwacis arrested in relation to home invasion Sept. 14

Wetaskiwin RCMP have made an arrest and continue to investigate a serious home invasion style robbery that allegedly included a firearm.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On September 14, 2019 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a home invasion involving a firearm. It’s alleged three aboriginal males had forced their way into a residence in the area of 50 Avenue and 53 Street in Wetaskiwin, Alberta and pointed a firearm and assaulted the owner and another occupant.

“The owner managed to escape without injury. The second occupant was assaulted by the intruders who ransacked the main floor. The intruders stole a purse and left the location.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit and the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section completed an investigation.

“On September 17, 2019 one of the male intruders was arrested without incident. On September 19, 2019, a 16-year-old female also involved was arrested and is facing numerous charges. All subjects are believed to be known to each other.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP continue to investigate.

“As a result, the following charges have been laid:

“Clyde Oran Rabbit (24) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to commit

· Breach of release conditions (x2)

· Mischief under $5,000

· Theft under $5,000

· Pointing a Firearm

· Assault (x2)

“Rabbit was brought before a Justice of the Peace. Clyde Rabbit was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court October 1st, 2019.

“The 16-year-old female youth of Wetaskiwin was released on an OIC Recognizance to appear in Court on October 16, 2019.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Ken Moonias (18 years old) of Maskwacis for the following:

Break and enter to commit

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Assault (x2)

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

