Edmonton youth faces 17 charges after allegedly ramming police car

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Break & Enter, Theft of Vehicle, along with traffic, property offences

An Edmonton youth has been arrested and faces 17 charges from Wetaskiwin RCMP ranging from theft, possession of stolen property and weapons offenses.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On November 21st, 2019 at least two suspects entered the garage of a residence in Edmonton and stole two vehicles from the home. A short time later one of the vehicles was located in Wetaskiwin by the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

“An attempt was made to stop the vehicle where it then struck a police vehicle. The vehicle fled from police but quickly entered a drainage ditch and suffered significant damage.

“A 16-year-old youth was arrested a short distance away. With the assistance of the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit and the Edmonton Police Service the investigation determined that the 16-year-old was one of the individuals who committed the break and enter. The youth also entered another vehicle in Edmonton where he stole a credit card which was later used in Wetaskiwin.

“The youth that was arrested was found to be a prolific offender in the Edmonton area and had been responsible for two other motor vehicle thefts in November alone for which he had already been charged.

“As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old youth of Edmonton, Alberta has been charged with:

· Breaking and entering and committing theft

· Theft of a sport utility vehicle

· Operation while prohibited

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Failure to stop after accident

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Flight from a peace officer

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Failure to comply with undertaking/recognizance x5

· Unauthorised use of a credit card

· Theft of a credit card

· Drive uninsured motor vehicle

· Fail to obey traffic control device

“The youth was brought before a Justice of a Peace and is being held in custody until court on November 22, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

