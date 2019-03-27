Election signs being interfered with in Leduc: RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate mischief to election signs

It appears some people are participating in the 2019 provincial election in a somewhat less than ideal way, after election signs around the city have been vandalized.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Leduc RCMP are investigating mischief to election signs throughout the City of Leduc.

“RCMP would like to remind the public that vandalizing election signs is considered mischief and a person found committing this offense could be charged under the Criminal Code offense in Canada.

“RCMP are urging the public to be respectful of election signs.

“The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

