First degree murder charges laid after remains found near Maskwacis

Five people charged with various crimes after Daniel Jason Coursol missing

Wetaskiwin RCMP have laid several first degree murder charges in relation to human remains found near Maskwacis.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, “The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took carriage of this investigation on February 20, 2019, when additional information was received regarding the disappearance of 32-year-old Daniel Jason Coursol.

“On April 23, 2019, human remains were recovered in the area of Maskwacis. On April 24, 2019, an autopsy was completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary with assistance from Red Deer RCMP Forensic Identification Services. The identity of the deceased was confirmed as Daniel Jason Coursol.

“Five people have been charged with various offences in relation to this homicide.

“Christopher Davies (33) of Edmonton has been charged with first degree murder. He will be appearing in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court. The date has yet to be determined.

“Jamie Wasp-Colin (36) of Wetaskiwin has been charged with first degree murder. He will be appearing in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 14, 2019.

“Paula House (44) of Edmonton has been charged with first degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, caused indignity to human remains. Her next court appearance will be in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 30, 2019.

“Shereen Miller (27) of Wetaskiwin has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, caused indignity to human remains. Her next court appearance will be in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 28, 2019

“Kara Pounder (31) of Edmonton has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Her next court appearance will be in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 28, 2019.

“All of accused have been remanded into custody.

“As these matters are now before the courts, no further information will be provided.”

