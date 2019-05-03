Five Maskwacis residents arrested, charged in break and enter

Several groups of local RCMP officers tracked down and arrested five Maskwacis residents alleged to have been involved in an Apr. 25 break and enter.

“In the early afternoon of April 25th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at Parkview RV Centre in the City of Wetaskiwin,” stated a press release from Cst. Shaun Marchand of the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment.

“A vehicle was stolen from the compound and driven through the fence. The Wetaskiwin RCMP, the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit, the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and the Maskwacis RCMP located the stolen vehicle a short time later abandoned on a rural property in the County of Wetaskiwin.

“All occupants had fled the vehicle. They were located shortly after with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services.

“As a result, the following charges have been laid:

“Collin Bull (18) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to steal a motor vehicle

· Breach of release conditions (X3)

· Prohibited Driving (x2)

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Obstruct a peace officer

· Operate motor vehicle with no insurance

“Mackenzie Bull (18) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Obstruct a peace officer

“Dakota Fraynn (19) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to steal a motor vehicle

· Obstruct a peace officer

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Mischief to Property over $5000

· Operate motor vehicle with no insurance

· Learner driver without supervision

“A 15-year-old youth from Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Obstruct a peace officer

· Breach of release conditions (x2)

“A 16-year-old youth from Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to steal a motor vehicle

· Obstruct a peace officer

“All accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace and released. Collin Bull and Dakota Fraynn are scheduled to appear in court May 21, 2019. Mackenzie Bull is scheduled to appear in court May 9th, 2019. The 16-year-old youth is scheduled to appear in court on May 8th, 2019. The 15-year-old youth appeared in court on May 1, 2019.

“Property crimes are a priority for the RCMP. Alberta RCMP are committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

