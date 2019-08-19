Five suspects arrested by Leduc RCMP with help of Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis

Leduc RCMP work with Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP to make arrests

Five suspects are facing over 40 criminal charges after Leduc, Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP cooperate to arrest the minors and men.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The Leduc RCMP effected the arrest of five suspects following a request from Maskwacis RCMP to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

“On August 15 at 10:30 a.m. the Leduc RCMP were made aware that suspects in a stolen Pontiac Grande Prix were involved in a bear spray incident in Maskwacis. It was believed that the vehicle was travelling north. The Leduc members located the vehicle in the No Frills parking lot.

“One youth and one adult were arrested outside the liquor store for weapons and property offences. One youth was located and arrested for similar offences in the liquor store and one adult male was arrested in the No Frills grocery store. A search of the stolen car revealed another youth hiding inside as well as a loaded, stolen, prohibited firearm.

“All subjects were arrested without incident and public safety was managed by the strategic arrests completed by the RCMP. The firearm was seized.

“One youth has been charged with 15 criminal code charges including:

– Two counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Various firearms offences

– Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

– 8 counts of Fail to comply with sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

“The second youth has been charged with:

– Two counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Careless use of a firearm

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of firearm

– Unauthorised possession in a motor vehicle

– Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

– 2 counts of Fail to comply with sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

“Both youth have been released on a recognizance by a Justice of the Peace. They are scheduled to appear in court on August 23 at 09:30 a.m. at the Leduc courthouse.

“Jordyn Ty Bull of Maskawacis has been charged with:

– Two counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Careless use of a firearm

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of firearm

– Unauthorised possession in a motor vehicle

“Errol Joseph Waskahat of Maskwacis has been charged with:

– Two counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Careless use of a firearm

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of firearm

– Unauthorised possession in a motor vehicle Section

“Both Bull and Waskahat were released on a recognizance by a Justice of the Peace. Their court appearance is September 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Leduc Courthouse.

“Ernest Norman Okeynan of Maskawacis has been charged with:

– Two counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Careless use of a firearm

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Unauthorized possession of firearm

– Unauthorised possession in a motor vehicle

– Four counts of Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

“Okeynan is currently held in custody with a court appearance of September 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Leduc Courthouse.

“The information sharing and partnering between Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Leduc RCMP Detachments successfully led to a quick resolution of what could have been a potentially dangerous situation in the city of Leduc.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca