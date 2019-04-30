For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Leduc RCMP are investigating a theft that probably only makes sense in the context of Alberta’s rural crime wave: thieves are stealing anything that’s not chained to the ground.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On April 27th Leduc RCMP received a complaint that a 700 pound bell had been stolen from the corner of Township Road 482 and Highway 795 known as ‘Bells Corner’.

“Leduc RCMP’s investigation suggests he theft took place between April 25 and 27th, 2019. Leduc RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with reporting anything suspicious in this area between these dates. “

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

