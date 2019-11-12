Four Maskwacis residents charged with 38 crimes Nov. 9

Maskwacis RCMP: four arrested following armed robbery, pursuit and home invasion

Four Maskwacis residents have been charged with over 30 crimes in relation to multiple violent crimes around the townsite Nov. 9.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matthew Whattam, “Four men were brought into custody and charged following multiple violent crimes in and around Maskwacis. At around 1:45 a.m. on November 9, 2019, the Maskwacis RCMP were called to JD’s Convenience Store in the Ermineskin townsite, where an employee reported that two males with masks on had pointed firearms and demanded money. The suspects failed to get any money from the clerk and fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was located by Wetaskiwin RCMP. Wetaskiwin members attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects attempted to flee. Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP coordinated to deploy two spike belts, successfully slowing down the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the rural area of Samson First Nation. One suspect was located inside of the vehicle, while three others fled from police on foot. RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) were deployed to pursue the outstanding suspects.

“The three males were located by police at a residence, where they had forced entry and assaulted a 45-year-old male. The male resident subdued one of the suspects and held him until police arrived. The other two suspects were arrested without further incident. The vehicle, firearms and other property in possession of the suspects were found to be stolen.

“18-year-old Matthew Moonias, 20-year-old Justice Rain, 20-year-old Jeral Rabbit and 18-year-old Deryan Potts have been charged with a total of 38 counts in relation to these incidents, including a charge of armed robbery by Rain and Rabbit. Moonias, Rain and Rabbit have been remanded in custody. Potts was released by a Justice on a Recognizance with conditions. All four men are scheduled to appear in Court in Wetaskiwin on November 14, 2019.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Imperial CEO says no to Aspen oilsands project until Alberta oil quotas gone
Next story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers earn another win at home

The Wranglers defeated the Ponoka Stampeders 3-1, Nov. 10

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gathers in Sylvan Lake to honour Remembrance Day

There were two services for Remembrance Day in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 11

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair coming to Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons

Central Albertans can connect with employers on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students honour past and present soldiers at Remembrance Day services

Schools in Sylvan Lake took part in their Remembrance Day services the morning of Nov. 7

Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Four Maskwacis residents charged with 38 crimes Nov. 9

Maskwacis RCMP: four arrested following armed robbery, pursuit and home invasion

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Imperial CEO says no to Aspen oilsands project until Alberta oil quotas gone

Imperial confirmed a plan to boost production from its Kearl oilsands mine

Three men charged after ‘targeted’ shooting, evacuation at Alberta mall

The accused, who range in age from 25 to 37, were arrested Sunday and remain in custody

Ensign Energy Services slashes dividend in half, reports $37.8M Q3 loss

Revenue in the quarter totalled $393.5 million

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Most Read