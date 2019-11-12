Four Maskwacis residents charged with 38 crimes Nov. 9

Four Maskwacis residents have been charged with over 30 crimes in relation to multiple violent crimes around the townsite Nov. 9.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matthew Whattam, “Four men were brought into custody and charged following multiple violent crimes in and around Maskwacis. At around 1:45 a.m. on November 9, 2019, the Maskwacis RCMP were called to JD’s Convenience Store in the Ermineskin townsite, where an employee reported that two males with masks on had pointed firearms and demanded money. The suspects failed to get any money from the clerk and fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was located by Wetaskiwin RCMP. Wetaskiwin members attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects attempted to flee. Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP coordinated to deploy two spike belts, successfully slowing down the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the rural area of Samson First Nation. One suspect was located inside of the vehicle, while three others fled from police on foot. RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) were deployed to pursue the outstanding suspects.

“The three males were located by police at a residence, where they had forced entry and assaulted a 45-year-old male. The male resident subdued one of the suspects and held him until police arrived. The other two suspects were arrested without further incident. The vehicle, firearms and other property in possession of the suspects were found to be stolen.

“18-year-old Matthew Moonias, 20-year-old Justice Rain, 20-year-old Jeral Rabbit and 18-year-old Deryan Potts have been charged with a total of 38 counts in relation to these incidents, including a charge of armed robbery by Rain and Rabbit. Moonias, Rain and Rabbit have been remanded in custody. Potts was released by a Justice on a Recognizance with conditions. All four men are scheduled to appear in Court in Wetaskiwin on November 14, 2019.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca