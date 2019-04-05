Four men from Wetaskiwin, Ponoka charged with altering prescriptions

Four people are facing serious criminal charges in Wetaskiwin after police uncovered a prescription drug scam.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 14, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP were alerted to a fraud scam involving prescription documents. It was determined that prescriptions were being altered on a computer and being filled at multiple local pharmacies.

“On March 15, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed two search warrants on two separate residences where multiple prescription pill bottles were located, as well, prescription documents for numerous types of medication.

“As a result of the extensive investigation four people are facing charges:

“Joseph Bolstad (37) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· S. 367 Forgery (x26)

· S. 368(1) Use/traffic/possess a forged document (x26)

· S. 380(1)(b) Fraud under $5,000 (x8)

· S. 402 Identity theft (x24)

· S. 403 Identity fraud (x8)

· S. 5(1) CDSA Trafficking a controlled substance (x5)

· S. 5(2) CDSA Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

“Damien Godin (41) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· S. 733.1 Fail to comply with Probation order (x3)

· S. 368(1) Use/traffic/possess forged document (x2)

· S. 403 Identity fraud

· S. 380(1)(b) Fraud

· S. 5(1) CDSA Trafficking a controlled substance

“Trevor Raine (50) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· S. 368(1) Use/traffic/possess a forged document (x3)

· S. 380(1)(b) Fraud less than $5,000 (x3)

· S. 403 Identity fraud (x3)

· S. 4(1) CDSA Possession of a controlled substance (x2)

“Taylor Threefingers (21) of Ponoka is charged with the following:

· S. 145(3) Failure to comply with a condition of recognizance (x2)

· S. 368(1) Use/traffic/possess forged document

· S. 380(1)(b) Fraud under $5,000

· S. 403 Identity fraud

· S. 4(1) CDSA Possession of a controlled substance

“Currently Godin remains in custody while the other accused have been released to appear in Court in Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to thank the public assistance in this investigation. Working together with members of the community assisted greatly in bringing these charges forward.

“If anyone has information regarding further incidents, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca