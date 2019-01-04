Fraud appears in Leduc as phony ‘bank manager’

Leduc RCMP warn public of fraud happening in Leduc

Leduc, Nisku and surrounding area aren’t immune to fraud, warn police, including scams that are also occurring across the province.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Leduc RCMP are investigating two separate frauds in the City of Leduc.

“It appears the victims received a phone call from a fake bank manager claiming they are trying to catch a dishonest bank employee. The fake manager requested the victim meet them in a parking lot and give them money.

“Leduc RCMP are reminding the public the bank would never call someone requesting a meeting in a parking lot to exchange money.

“Please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or your local police if you have fallen victim to this fraud or have information to share with the RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

