Heroin, fentanyl seized in weekend Wetaskiwin police raid

Wetaskiwin police make arrests after vehicle stop and search warrant

Police in Wetaskiwin have arrested and charged four people after serious drugs and weapons were seized Dec. 15

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop resulting in a seizure of drugs and weapons from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle members located cocaine, methamphetamine, Canadian currency and a machete.

“Due to the traffic stop with the assistance of Wetaskiwin RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Wetaskiwin. The search warrant resulted in assorted illicit drugs, a sawed-off firearm and two batons being located.

“The following individuals have been charged due to this investigation:

“Trudy Bull, 25, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x3, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, Possession of a firearm contrary to order and Fail to comply with a conditions of a recognizance x7.

“Timothy Davis, 45, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x2.

“Jenean Bull, 31, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x2, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, Failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“Tyler Pluim, 28, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, Possession of fentanyl and Possession of heroin.

“Tyler Pluim and Timothy Davis were released to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on Dec 18, 2018.

“Trudy Bull and Jenean Bull were both remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on Dec 18, 2018.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Daughter tells of cat litter scientist’s unlikely bond with Charles Barkley

Just Posted

PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

Sylvan Lake Council grants first reading to waterfront redevelopment plan

ReImagine Sylvan gathered resident feedback develop a plan to redevelop the waterfront area

PHOTOS: Holiday light displays of Sylvan Lake

Readers of the Sylvan Lake News submitted photos of their holiday light displays

UPDATED: Calgary Police receive multiple bomb threats

Similar threats received across Canada and the United States

PHOTO: NexSource Power Inc. donates to Sylvan Lake Food Bank

NexSource Power Inc. donated $1,536 to the Food Bank

Some types of cauliflower, lettuce recalled over E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced recall because of possible contamination.

Heroin, fentanyl seized in weekend Wetaskiwin police raid

Wetaskiwin police make arrests after vehicle stop and search warrant

Daughter tells of cat litter scientist’s unlikely bond with Charles Barkley

Barkley says the friendship gave him ‘great memories and great joy’

Canada’s robust credit rating should calm unease about federal deficits: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canada’s long-running triple-A rating means experts have confidence in his government’s approach to the economy

CIBC shrinks event after Whistler mayor irks oil producers

After Whistler sent a letter to a Calgary-based oilsands giant, several energy firms said they would back out of the CIBC event.

Trial rights of accused spy for China at risk, lawyer tells Supreme Court

The lawyer for a man accused of trying to spy for China says federal foot-dragging over secrecy is endangering his client’s right to timely justice.

‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

In the winter, Canada’s supply of fresh fruit and vegetables tends to come from very specific areas.

Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback

Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.

Most Read