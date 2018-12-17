Heroin, fentanyl seized in weekend Wetaskiwin police raid

Police in Wetaskiwin have arrested and charged four people after serious drugs and weapons were seized Dec. 15

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop resulting in a seizure of drugs and weapons from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle members located cocaine, methamphetamine, Canadian currency and a machete.

“Due to the traffic stop with the assistance of Wetaskiwin RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Wetaskiwin. The search warrant resulted in assorted illicit drugs, a sawed-off firearm and two batons being located.

“The following individuals have been charged due to this investigation:

“Trudy Bull, 25, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x3, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, Possession of a firearm contrary to order and Fail to comply with a conditions of a recognizance x7.

“Timothy Davis, 45, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x2.

“Jenean Bull, 31, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x2, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, Failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“Tyler Pluim, 28, of Wetaskiwin, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, Possession of fentanyl and Possession of heroin.

“Tyler Pluim and Timothy Davis were released to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on Dec 18, 2018.

“Trudy Bull and Jenean Bull were both remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on Dec 18, 2018.”

