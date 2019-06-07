Homeowner in Brazeau County discovers trespassers in her home

Thorsby RCMP investigate home invasion

Thorsby RCMP are investigating a brazen home invasion-type robbery where a homeowner discovered trespassers in her home.

According to Thorsby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob Gillies, “The Thorsby RCMP are investigating a home invasion which occurred June 6, and seeking public assistance in identifying the three male suspects.

“Shortly before 3 p.m. on June 6, a homeowner in her rural residence heard intruders in her home. Two males were inside the residence, and when confronted by the homeowner, both fled and departed in a truck which had a third male in it.

“The suspect males are described as:

“Suspect #1

– Indigenous male

– 6’ tall, medium build, shoulder length straight black hair

– Wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black backwards baseball cap

“Suspect #2

– Indigenous male

– 6’ tall, medium build, waist length long black hair in two ponytails

– Wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black backwards baseball cap

“Suspect #3

– Indigenous male

“Suspect Vehicle: – Older model red Dodge Ram pick up truck, single cab with rust on the rear of the vehicle. Alberta license plate on the truck believed to be KTW849.

“The homeowner believes that the male driving the truck had a handgun in his hand as they were fleeing the property. This information has not been verified. RCMP made patrols of the area and did not locate the suspect vehicle or suspects.

“The homeowner was not injured during this incident and no property was taken from the home.

“Drayton Valley RCMP GIS are assisting in this investigation. Thorsby RCMP are asking that if anyone recognizes these suspect descriptions or has information, please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

