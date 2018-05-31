UPDATED RCMP looking for Dodge Ram involved in injury hit and run collision on Hwy#2

UPDATED Police investigating hit and run near airport, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

NOTE Photo for illustrative purposes only, not actual suspect vehicle

UPDATED

Leduc RCMP and Alberta Sherrifs are investigating a hit and run collision that occurred at 11:10 p.m. on May 30, 2018 on Hwy#2 near the Edmonton International Airport.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs are investigating a serious hit and run where the suspect vehicle has been identified as a red or maroon coloured Ram 2500 or 3500 truck. The public are asked to report any sightings of this truck which will have incurred severe front end damage.

“At 11:10, the female driver of an SUV reported that she had been involved in a collision with a truck, and that the truck had fled the scene.

“RCMP investigation has determined that the SUV was merging onto the QEII northbound, north of the Airport Road. It was struck from behind by what is believed to be a 2010 to 2012 Ram truck also travelling northbound. Evidence located on scene indicates that the truck will have major front end damage.

“The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

“The 47-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital where she is believed to be in stable, non life-threatening condition.

If you have information about this investigation or have seen a truck matching this description, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 and leave a message for Sheriff Neil Klatt, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Wednesday, May 30 a badly injured person was found on Hwy #2 through Leduc, and police are investigating it as a hit and run.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sigmund Janke, “On May 30 shortly after 11 p.m. an off duty RCMP member happened upon a serious hit and run collision on the QEII freeway near Airport Road.

“The driver/victim of the hit and run was cared for by the RCMP member until EMS arrived.

“The Leduc Integrated Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and a traffic analyst was called to the scene.

“RCMP and area police are looking for a red or maroon coloured Ram 2500 or 3500 truck as a possible suspect vehicle involved in the collision. Anyone with information is requested to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 with any information that may help in this investigation.”

If you have information about this or any crime and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or a seizure of illegal drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Look for updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca