Late night fight in Wetaskiwin results in aggravated assault, assault with a weapon charges

One thing led to another in a late night dispute in Wetaskiwin June 23 and three men are facing serious violence-related charges.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On June 23, 2019, at approximately 5:10 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP were contacted by a third party advising they were flagged down by a male who appeared to have been assaulted.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP in conjunction with General Investigation Section completed an investigation. It was determined that the altercation occurred around the area of the skateboard park off 47 Street in Wetaskiwin at approximately 12:30 a.m.

“Three males got into a dispute. A knife was produced and threatened by the lone male. Two of the males began assaulting the lone male who had the knife as a fourth male was present. The lone male sustained serious but non life threatening injuries and received medical treatment. All subjects are known to each other.

“Jesse Lee Soosay (26) of No Fixed Address is charged with the following:

· Robbery

· Aggravated Assault

· Breach of Release Conditions

“Rex Angus Soosay (26) of Maskwacis is charged with the following:

· Robbery

· Aggravated Assault

“A 20 year old male from Wetaskiwin, Alberta who can not be named as his charges have not be sworn before the courts is charged with Assault with a weapon (x3) and Uttering Threats (X3).

“Both Jesse and Rex Soosay were brought before a Justice of the Peace and released and scheduled to appear in court July 18, 2019. The 20 year old male is scheduled to appear in court for July 23, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

