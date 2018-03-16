Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc County, Alberta – Two adult males and two adult females are in custody after they rammed a property owner’s vehicle in an attempt to depart the victim’s property yesterday.

On March 14, 2018 at approximately 3 p.m., a home owner in Leduc County returned home to find multiple suspects departing his residence after allegedly committing a break and enter. While attempting to flee the scene the suspects rammed the victim’s vehicle. The resulting impact sent the suspects’ vehicle into the ditch rendering it inoperable. Thankfully, the victim was not injured. One suspect allegedly attempted to steal the victims’ truck but was unsuccessful.

All four suspects attempted to flee on foot. The victim contacted Leduc RCMP and with the assistance of the Integrated Crime Reduction Team were able to arrest one male and two female suspects shortly thereafter. With assistance of Police Dog Services the second outstanding male was caught and arrested without incident after leading RCMP on a foot pursuit.

Melanie Melissa Dixon (37) of Edmonton is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Erikka Marie Fred (30) of Grande Prairie is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest, breach of recognizance and theft.

Joshua Pretula (25) of no fixed address is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and theft.

Ashley Nathaniel Yardley (33) of Edmonton is facing charges of: break and enter, possession of break in tools, resist arrest and theft.

All four remain in custody awaiting their bail hearings. The investigation is ongoing.

“I’m pleased with the ongoing successes of the ICRU and the partnerships with the communities in Central Alberta District” says Cpl. Pete MacMillan of the ICRU. “Our continued strategy is to target, monitor, and interrupt the activities of repeat offenders.”

The relationship between the RCMP and the members of our communities is a partnership. We need residents to be the eyes and ears of their communities and to report suspicious activity as soon as they are aware.

-Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group