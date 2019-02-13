Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Leduc RCMP are investigating a brash, broad-daylight bank robbery in the city Feb. 12.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On February 11, 2019 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Leduc RCMP responded to a robbery at the ATB bank in Leduc, Alberta. A male suspect entered the bank provided a note to the teller demanding cash.

“After making off with an undisclosed amount of cash the suspect fled the bank in an unknown direction. No one was injured in the robbery.

“The male suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 6 foot tall

· Medium build

“If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca