Leduc RCMP investigate sexual assault at Telford Lake

Leduc RCMP asking for public’s assistance identifying sexual assault suspect

Leduc RCMP are investigating a sexual assault and want to know if the public recognizes a detailed drawing of the suspect.

According to police spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Leduc RCMP are seeking information on a suspect in regards to a sexual assault that took place on Jan 13, 2019 in the City of Leduc.

“The victim and suspect connected via an online dating application and then met at Telford Lake where the sexual assault took place. The suspect was driving a blue 4 door Toyota car. The suspect is believed to reside in Edmonton.

“The suspect is described as Caucasian, blonde hair, brown eyes, 6 foot tall, fit build, possible acne scaring on face and wearing a box style necklace.

“Leduc RCMP are asking the public’s for assistance in identifying the suspect in the sketch attached.

“If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
‘Not Canadian enough:’ Edmonton woman’s girls denied citizenship under old law

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Ice racing returns to Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series gathered for the second time in Sylvan Lake Feb. 24

Sylvan Lake teacher nominated for prestigious award

H.J. Cody music teacher Kerry Heirsler was shortlisted for an award from MusiCounts

WATCH: Sylvan Lakers take frozen plunge at Polar Bear Dip

The annual Polar Bear Dip on Feb. 23 featured 36 dippers jumping for local charities of their choice

RDC Kings hockey game fundraises for Sylvan Lake Community Partners

The Kings faced-off against the MacEwan University Griffins during a regular league game, Feb. 22

Sylvan Lake councillor disagrees with MLA’s approach to dangerous intersection

MLA Devin Dreeshen held a town hall meeting Thursday night about the Hwy. 781 and 11 intersection

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Leduc RCMP investigate sexual assault at Telford Lake

Leduc RCMP asking for public’s assistance identifying sexual assault suspect

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

‘Not Canadian enough:’ Edmonton woman’s girls denied citizenship under old law

Conservatives took away right to pass on citizenship to your children unless they’re born in Canada

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

No sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse

Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring: The Weather Network

B.C. could be the first part of the country to really taste that spring weather

Most Read