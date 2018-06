No injuries after plane crashes in lake

Leduc RCMP responded to an alarming aircraft issue on June 17, according to a detachment spokesperson.

According to spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On June 17, 2018 Leduc RCMP received a call of a small plane that crashed on a lake in Leduc County.

“Once the RCMP members arrived on scene they were able to determine there was only the pilot onboard the plane who made it out safely.

“The pilot was not injured. The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.”

