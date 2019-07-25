Leduc RCMP investigate theft of three firearms and accessories

The Leduc RCMP are investigating the theft of three firearms, including a semi-automatic.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP Cst. Bridget Morla, “On June 28, 2019, Leduc RCMP received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in which three distinctive firearms and related accessories were stolen.

“Stolen firearms include:

“First firearm: Savage Arms Stealth Evolution, Calibre 6.5mm Creedmore

• Vortex Viper PST Gen 2 5-25x50mm

• 3-10 round magazines

• 40 rounds of ammunition

• Hard shell gun case

“Second firearm: Norinco Type 97 Carbine, Calibre .223 Remington • Vortex Spitfire 3x scope

• 6-10 round magazines

• 120 rounds of .223 ammunition

• Soft tactical style rifle case

“Third firearm: Modified Ruger 10/22, Calibre .22LR

• Vortex Viper PST Gen 2 5-25x50mm

• Archangel conversion chassis

• 6-10 round magazines

• 400 rounds of .22LR ammunition

• Soft tactical style rifle case

“Other firearms accessories stolen include spotting scope and tactical range bag.

“The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the theft and are seeking the public’s assistance. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca