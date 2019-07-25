Leduc RCMP investigate theft of three firearms and accessories

Semi-automatic weapons among those stolen: Leduc RCMP

The Leduc RCMP are investigating the theft of three firearms, including a semi-automatic.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP Cst. Bridget Morla, “On June 28, 2019, Leduc RCMP received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in which three distinctive firearms and related accessories were stolen.

“Stolen firearms include:

“First firearm: Savage Arms Stealth Evolution, Calibre 6.5mm Creedmore

• Vortex Viper PST Gen 2 5-25x50mm

• 3-10 round magazines

• 40 rounds of ammunition

• Hard shell gun case

“Second firearm: Norinco Type 97 Carbine, Calibre .223 Remington • Vortex Spitfire 3x scope

• 6-10 round magazines

• 120 rounds of .223 ammunition

• Soft tactical style rifle case

“Third firearm: Modified Ruger 10/22, Calibre .22LR

• Vortex Viper PST Gen 2 5-25x50mm

• Archangel conversion chassis

• 6-10 round magazines

• 400 rounds of .22LR ammunition

• Soft tactical style rifle case

“Other firearms accessories stolen include spotting scope and tactical range bag.

“The Leduc RCMP are continuing to investigate the theft and are seeking the public’s assistance. If you have information about this incident, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

Previous story
‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races
Next story
‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Stewardship in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Sylvan Lake and Eckville area under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada put the area under a watch on July 24

Sylvan Lake’s ball hockey tournament sees growth in second year

Battle at the Beach was held in June with 58 teams from across Alberta participating

Sylvan Lake harmonizes school and playground zones

Town Council passed the final readings of the Traffic Safety Bylaw Monday to eliminate hybrid zones

Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of three firearms and accessories

Semi-automatic weapons among those stolen: Leduc RCMP

Lacombe dog attack leaves 10-year-old child with deep puncture wounds

Family reluctantly wanting dog ‘destoyed’

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

Most Read