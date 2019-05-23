Leduc RCMP seek older suspect in alleged assault

Police in Leduc are looking for help tracking down a suspect who is alleged to have been involved in an assault.

According to a press release from the Leduc RCMP detachment, “The Leduc RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male that is a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Leduc area on May 21, 2019.

“The male is believed to be in his late 50’s to early 60’s, he is approximately 6’0” and 200 lbs. The male walks with a bit of hunch on his right shoulder. The male has grey hair and was wearing a red ball cap, jeans and a blue wind breaker. The male was driving a smaller white SUV. Composite drawing of the suspect is attached.

“If you have any information in regards to this crime please contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca