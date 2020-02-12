Lengthy vehicle chase includes attempt to ram police vehicle says RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP charge three after police vehicle rammed

Three people are facing serious criminal charges after a lengthy vehicle chase and, police allege, an attempt to ram an RCMP vehicle.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, “On Feb. 10, 2010 at approximately 12:50 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP located a stolen truck in the Wetaskiwin area.

“The truck was surveilled throughout the Maskwacis area into Leduc and was observed to be stopped at a gas station. Police attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the truck rammed an RCMP vehicle and fled into the Edmonton area. A female who was in the vehicle was then taken into custody at the Leduc gas station.

“RCMP Air Services along with members from the Maskwacis and Leduc RCMP Detachments followed the vehicle into the Edmonton area.

“At approximately 2:00 p.m., Edmonton Police Services (EPS) began assisting RCMP with the criminal flight of the stolen vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was being driven erratically throughout Edmonton before becoming involved in a collision with two civilian vehicles at the intersection of 99 Street and 82 Avenue. One female driver of a civilian vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended by EPS.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP have now charged three persons in relation to this incident.

“Clinton Littlechild (23) of Edmonton has been charged with several offences which include:

· Assault police officer

· Flight from police (x2)

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x3)

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Fail to comply with release order conditions (x2)

“He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Feb. 13, 2020.

“Joyce Ward (30) of Alix, Alta., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

“Terra Crane (31) of Edmonton was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

“Both Ward and Crane were released after appearing before a justice and are set to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on March, 3 2020.

“As these matters are now before the courts no further information will be released.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

