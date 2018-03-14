A semi tractor hauling lumber Wednesday morning near Breton rolled and caught on fire. The driver was uninjured but the incident has caused major delays on that stretch of road say RCMP. RCMP photo

Lumber truck in flames near Breton

RCMP advise motorists avoid the area for some time while crews clear the road

A lumber truck rollover near Breton has caused major traffic delays.

Breton RCMP attended the scene of a semi rollover Wednesday morning on Highway 39 and Range Road 45.

Police say that just before 11 a.m. the semi tractor hauling lumber rolled and subsequently caught on fire. By the time they arrived RCMP state the truck and lumber were fully involved.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the vehicle was not injured, say police.

As of 4 p.m. police stated they expect the road to be blocked for another two hours.

Previous story
UPDATE: Maskwacis RCMP say the missing man has been found deceased
Next story
Snowfall warning set for central Alberta

Just Posted

Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

Camrose RCMP make arrests after a thwarted break and enter attempt

Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

Water advisory in place for Bentley

The water advisory is in place until further notice

Photos: Chimney fire doused by Sylvan fire department

Late Monday night, a crew rushed to a residence in Fenwood Close

Fire pits coming to Sylvan Lake Park

Council approved two permanent fire pits be added to the park for use in the winter months

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Snowfall warning set for central Alberta

Some areas are expected to receive 20 cms by Friday morning

Lumber truck in flames near Breton

RCMP advise motorists avoid the area for some time while crews clear the road

UPDATE: Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Most Read