Man charged after child abandoned in cold vehicle in Calmar

A Drayton Valley man is charged with several serious offenses after police allege he abandoned a child in the cold in Calmar last Friday.

According to Leduc RCMP member Cpl. Sigmund Janke stated 33 year old Aaron Blake Wilkinson has been charged with impaired driving and other crimes allegedly related to an incident last Friday.

“On March 16th, 2018 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Leduc RCMP were called to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in Calmar,” stated Janke.

“A witness found the driver who appeared intoxicated, pulled over on the side of the road near a Calmar bar. The driver left his unheated, unlocked car, abandoning the child who was not dressed for winter travelling conditions, while he went into the bar for drinks. After being in the bar for a period of time, the driver disclosed that he had a child with him. A concerned citizen went out to his car and found the two month old child alone, cold, in distress and improperly dressed for the weather. The child was cared for by some concerned citizens until police arrived and then taken via ambulance to the Leduc Hospital.

“Leduc RCMP partnered with Child and Family Services (CFS) and were able to identify the child’s mother who came to the hospital. The child did not suffer any adverse effects from this incident.

“The child’s father, a 33 yr old man from Drayton Valley, left the bar and drove away before police arrived. However, he was located and arrested for an outstanding warrant and a number of criminal and provincial offences.” Police allege that the suspect, when arrested, though the baby was still in his vehicle.

Aaron Blake Wilkinson has been charged with abandoning a child and causing a child to be in need of intervention, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired over 80 mg per cent and breach of a recognizance. Wilkinson was released on his own recognizance to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on March 22 to answer to his charges.

Cpl. Janke said this story had a safe ending due to the help of concerned bystanders. “The quick thinking of and care provided by concerned citizens helped bring this incident to the attention of the Leduc RCMP and Leduc CFS,” stated Janke. “It is with this kind of caring and conscientious community support that the Leduc RCMP continues to promote healthy homes and healthy communities in the Leduc Detachment area.

