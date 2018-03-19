Man charged after child abandoned in cold vehicle in Calmar

33 year old Aaron Blake Wilkinson charged after two-month old found in vehicle

A Drayton Valley man is charged with several serious offenses after police allege he abandoned a child in the cold in Calmar last Friday.

According to Leduc RCMP member Cpl. Sigmund Janke stated 33 year old Aaron Blake Wilkinson has been charged with impaired driving and other crimes allegedly related to an incident last Friday.

“On March 16th, 2018 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Leduc RCMP were called to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in Calmar,” stated Janke.

“A witness found the driver who appeared intoxicated, pulled over on the side of the road near a Calmar bar. The driver left his unheated, unlocked car, abandoning the child who was not dressed for winter travelling conditions, while he went into the bar for drinks. After being in the bar for a period of time, the driver disclosed that he had a child with him. A concerned citizen went out to his car and found the two month old child alone, cold, in distress and improperly dressed for the weather. The child was cared for by some concerned citizens until police arrived and then taken via ambulance to the Leduc Hospital.

“Leduc RCMP partnered with Child and Family Services (CFS) and were able to identify the child’s mother who came to the hospital. The child did not suffer any adverse effects from this incident.

“The child’s father, a 33 yr old man from Drayton Valley, left the bar and drove away before police arrived. However, he was located and arrested for an outstanding warrant and a number of criminal and provincial offences.” Police allege that the suspect, when arrested, though the baby was still in his vehicle.

Aaron Blake Wilkinson has been charged with abandoning a child and causing a child to be in need of intervention, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired over 80 mg per cent and breach of a recognizance. Wilkinson was released on his own recognizance to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on March 22 to answer to his charges.

Cpl. Janke said this story had a safe ending due to the help of concerned bystanders. “The quick thinking of and care provided by concerned citizens helped bring this incident to the attention of the Leduc RCMP and Leduc CFS,” stated Janke. “It is with this kind of caring and conscientious community support that the Leduc RCMP continues to promote healthy homes and healthy communities in the Leduc Detachment area.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
WATCH: AFSC unveils new CEO

Just Posted

H.J. Cody students prove silence is powerful

Students from the high school participate in We Are Silent, March 15

RCMP warn resurgence of CRA tax scam

More than 30 reports from Central Alberta were made last week regarding the scam

Certified Sustainable Beef Workshop introduces new approach

Alberta beef industry is one of the most sustainable industries in the province

Council reallocates funds to purchase portable amphitheatre

$100,000 entrusted from Heart of Town Association will be used for the purchase

Fentanyl information session gives parents a new perspective

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools partnered with RCMP and Turning Point

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

WATCH: AFSC unveils new CEO

Steve Blakely comes to AFSC after a 40 year career in the finance sector

Man charged after child abandoned in cold vehicle in Calmar

33 year old Aaron Blake Wilkinson charged after two-month old found in vehicle

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Nestled inside Canopy Growth Corp.’s sprawling marijuana facility outside Ottawa is a special laboratory

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Most Read