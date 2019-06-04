Maskwacis man allegedly assaults person, steals vehicle, chased by police

A Maskwacis man’s bizarre behaviour allegedly followed by an assault, vehicle theft and pursuit have resulted in a number of serious criminal charges according to Wetaskiwin RCMP.

“On June 2, 2019 at approximately 11:35 p.m., a male entered the Wetaskiwin Best Western and requested staff to call 911 because a female needed assisted at the Super 8 Motel,” stated a press release from Cst. Shaun Marchand June 4.

“The male caused a disturbance while in the lobby and then left on foot. He travelled to the Wetaskiwin Husky Market advising staff he was a peace officer and to call 911 because a female was being held against her will at the Super 8 Motel.

“The male then assaulted a patron in the parking lot of Wetaskiwin Husky Mart, stealing his minivan and ramming it into the store and two other vehicles while fleeing the location.

“An RCMP officer located the minivan in the area of 47 Avenue and 51A Street, Wetaskiwin. The vehicle fled southbound on Highway 2A and after a short pursuit ensued. Maskwacis RCMP were able to deploy a tire deflation device at the junction of Highway 611 and Highway 2A successfully immobilizing the vehicle.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP determined there was no evidence of criminal activity in regards to claims of a female being held hostage.

“The victim of the assault and owner of the minivan was treated at the Wetaskiwin Hospital for minor injuries.

“36 year old Damien Ronald Whitebear from Maskwacis was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on June 4, 2019. Whitebear stands charged with the following:

-Robbery

-Assault Causing Bodily Harm

-Uttering Threats

-Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

-Flight from Police

-Mischief Under $5,000

-Failure to Remain at the Scene of and Accident

-Failure to Comply with Undertaking (x2)

-Operate Motor Vehicle without an Operator’s Licence

-Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca